A spot near Lake Avenue and McMullen Road behind the Largo Sports Complex took on somber new significance in September 2018, as scores of community members left flowers, balloons, candles, toys and handwritten letters in memory of 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau, whose body was found in the area. On June 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill titled Jordan’s Law that aims to protect children from abuse in Florida’s child welfare system.