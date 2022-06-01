LARGO — If dogs are man’s best friend, it makes sense for a dog in a senior living facility to have a lot of friends. And that’s the case at Elison Senior Living of Pinecrest in Largo, as officials recently held a puppy party for residents to celebrate the 6th birthday of Max the “community dog.”
Max is Lifestyle Director Diana Baldwin’s comfort dog and he has been around the senior living community for most of his life, where he loves to hang out with the residents. Rumor has it Max once ran for mayor of Pinecrest, but Baldwin voted it down because she “didn’t want him to be corrupted by the power,” a line that should be taken with a grain of salt and a pile of kibble.
“He brings a lot of laughter, joy and comfort to the residents,” Baldwin said. “He goes to their apartments and sits with the residents and watches TV, and residents will walk with him and just get their puppy love from him. He really brings a lot of joy to a lot of people here.”
In fact, Baldwin admitted when they’re not around, “People will ask where Max is, not Diana!”