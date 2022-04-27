LARGO — A new monthly event will help you get your steps in while experiencing thought-provoking art, lush gardens and fascinating local history. And it’s free.
Largo’s Pinewood Cultural Park is home to arts agency Creative Pinellas, the Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village. The entities have come together to create Third Saturdays at Pinewood, a monthly event that will feature art exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, activities, food trucks and free parking. It launches May 21.
“Pinewood Park is a hidden gem in the middle of Pinellas County,” Heritage Village operations manager Monica Drake said. “There’s so much to do and see in one spot, and it’s free.”
Creative Pinellas (open noon-5 p.m.) will have “The Things They Left Behind” on display at its gallery. The exhibition explores stories from the pandemic through artifacts. It’s on view through June 26.
“Having a set Saturday each month for Pinewood with the three organizations will provide an opportunity for tourists and the community to come together and encounter all that Pinewood has to offer,” Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair said. “We look forward to seeing people come out and enjoy high-quality arts and cultural experiences.”
In addition to the natural splendor at the Florida Botanical Gardens (open 7 a.m.-5 p.m.), guests can go on a self-guided scavenger hunt, play games via the TaleBlazer mobile app and listen to instructors from the Growing Up Wild program.
Step back in time at Heritage Village (open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and visit the 1900s-era HC Smith Store. Learn Pinellas County’s early sailing history at the McKay Creek Boat Shop exhibit.
“We have a rare combination of the arts, history, and horticulture here at Pinewood Cultural Park, and we hope locals and visitors alike will take advantage of their chance to experience all we have to offer,” Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation communications coordinator Emily Bloxam said
If you go
Third Saturdays at Pinewood begins May 21. Free. Times vary. Entrances are at 12211 Walsingham Road and 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.