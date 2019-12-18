2019 Largo Christmas parade ready to roll

LARGO — Traditionally, Santa Claus is carried on a sled powered by his magical reindeer. But, hey, this is Florida. Sleds and reindeer are in short supply, so head to downtown Largo on Saturday, Dec. 21, and you might catch a glimpse of the big man himself rolling down the street on a motorcycle powered by plenty of ponies (aka horsepower) as part of the Old Fashioned Christmas Parade.
He won’t be alone.
The annual parade that starts at noon will feature 60 or so participants, including various businesses, bands, dancers, nonprofits and community organizations, who will be marching or riding floats, vintage cars, decorated vehicles and festive motorcycles.
“There’s not a whole lot of activities in the downtown area, and this is one people look forward to every year,” Mayor Woody Brown said. “Whether it’s the businesses or the people who live along the route or just folks from all over Largo that come. The spectator attendance has been growing every year.”
Brown, who has been organizing the parade for the past six years, said even the rain last year didn’t stop the crowds from lining the streets, drawing a record number of people.
The parade was launched in 2011 by downtown merchants Paula Hochman and Joseph Stefko. Stefko, however, got ill and later died in a motor vehicle accident.
Brown and his office, Main Street Chiropractic, had participated in the parade since its inception and he didn’t want to see it fade away, so he took the baton and has led the way since.
One of the goals has been to maintain its charm, which is done by capping the number of participants and keeping the route fairly short.
“Everybody has a fun time,” he said. “It’s not crazy in size. The route’s only a mile, so groups like Girl Scout troops participate, and they walk.”
The route will start and finish at First Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. After traveling six blocks down Fourth Street, the route heads east on Seventh Avenue Southwest, continues back north on Second Street Southwest and then heads west on First Avenue Southwest.
The parade starts promptly at noon, and food trucks will be available along First Avenue near Ulmer Park. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 11:30 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m.
Brown said the route gives spectators plenty of good spots to get a front-row seat.
“The sidewalk that’s along Fourth Street Southwest is by far the most populated with spectators, but along Second Street is great too. That whole area has just been redone,” he said, adding that Bayhead Park also provides plenty of parking and is just a short walk to the route.
For more information, visit facebook.com/largoparade.