LARGO — Playcon 2022, the Largo rec department’s popular gaming and comic convention, returned to the Highland Recreation Complex on April 30, following a two-year, pandemic-related absence.
Turnout and vendor participation were a bit lower than in past years, but the sprawling, two-story event still featured dozens of vendors and colorful, costumed characters, as well as a variety of contests and competitions, live performances and other activities.
“This is our third one — it would’ve been our fifth, but we took a two-year hiatus due to COVID,” said Erika Lafontaine, Largo Rec’s youth program planner. “But we’re glad to be back and people are happy to be back out here. They’re excited to be back.”
Lafontaine added that the benefits of hosting Playcon are twofold.
“This is about supporting small businesses in the area — we have around 70 vendors here today — and the funds raised support things like Largo summer camps, scholarships and organizations like F3 (Florida Future Factory) and AmSkills.”
With the pandemic forcing the postponement of most large-scale events, including many area comic-cons, it’s important to get them back up and running, said Jennifer Tippett, chief creative officer for St. Pete-based Devious Eye Entertainment.
“The last couple of years have been slow, so it’s good to be back,” Tippety said, as she directed attendees toward beta demos of her company’s upcoming game releases. “These events are great for us to receive feedback for games we’re working on, and it’s tough to replace the reactions you receive at shows like this.”
As attendees wandered through exhibits spread through two gymnasiums and other parts of the rec center, they mingled with vendors and characters from Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and other fantasy films and games.
“This is about supporting nerd culture,” Lafontaine said. “This is a place where you can let your nerd flag fly.”