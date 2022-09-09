LARGO — The parking lot at Largo High School is typically filled with decades-old sedans and modern SUVs.
But on Sept. 3, the LHS lot featured an assortment of classic cars and custom vehicles in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors, as the Kiwanis Club of Largo Mid-Pinellas held its Labor Day Weekend All Car Show.
The event featured several rows of rad rides, including Jags and Vettes, Mustangs and MGs, all shining under the bright, late summer sun, as groups of car lovers flocked to the school’s Missouri Avenue lot.
“A huge thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all who came out to partake in the Largo Kiwanis Car Show!” a late afternoon post on the club’s Facebook page stated. “Each and every one of you directly helped make a difference in the lives of children in your community though our Pack-a-Snack initiative. We can’t wait to see you all next time!”
Kiwanis is an international organization comprised of local clubs committed to bettering their community and the children who live there through a variety of events, initiatives, and programs like Pack-a-Snack, which benefits kids in need. For more information on the Largo Kiwanis branch, visit largokiwanis.org.