LARGO — Registration for the city of Largo’s before- and after-school care for the 2023-24 school year is now underway.
Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade learn while being active in the city’s state-of-the-art facilities. Trained, licensed and knowledgeable staff can help parents sign kids up for enrichments such as karate, tennis, STEM, cooking, yoga, Zumba, archery, fishing, crafts, and much more at no additional cost.
Transportation is included and homework help is also available.
Visit PlayLargo.com/Childcare to download an enrollment packet, view pricing information and view 2023-24 School’s Out Days.