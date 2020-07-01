LARGO — When Largo Police officers Tiffany and David Earley announced on social media they wanted to a have procession for their 3-year-old son, David Jr.’s, birthday, they had no idea what to expect.
As it turns out, little DJ is more popular than they thought.
A long line of police cars, fire trucks, emergency and regular vehicles pulled down Cambridge Drive just after 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, with sirens blazing, horns honking and arms waving in honor of the birthday boy, who soaked it all in as friends and family members watched in amazement.
“We did not expect that at all. Not at all,” Tiffany Earley said after the procession wound down and her son’s birthday party began to ramp up. “It was overwhelming. I got emotional when I saw the lineup but he loved it, and we greatly appreciate the support from everyone who showed up.”
Indeed, the young Earley, who was decked out in a tiny police uniform, appeared to be mesmerized by the parade, which included dozens of Largo Police, Pinellas County Sheriff, Clearwater Police and Largo Fire Department vehicles, and he was equally thrilled as several officers stopped and got out to pose for photos with the awestruck birthday boy.
“He loves fire trucks and police cars,” Tiffany explained. “And in light of everything that’s going on in the world today, we wanted to do something to show love for the police and first responders. We believe we have to teach him to love and respect the police and to instill in him a love and respect for everyone.”