LARGO — The city of Largo on April 20 agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with three area environmental groups that claim the city’s failed sewage treatment and aging collection system have led to water quality problems in Old Tampa Bay and endangered human health and the environment.
City commissioners voted 7-0 to settle the suit brought on by Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, Suncoast Waterkeeper, and Our Children’s Earth Foundation, who said the city was in violation of the Clean Water Act by not adhering to the Department of Environmental Protection’s permit related to the discharge of certain pollutants into navigable waters.
According to the settlement, the city will:
• Pay the groups’ attorneys and experts a total of $295,000;
• Contribute $100,000 to the Tampa Bay Estuary Program to support projects in Old Tampa Bay for nutrient reduction, habitat restoration, and water quality monitoring or improvements;
• Perform and expedite several projects to improve the Wastewater Treatment Facility and sewer system;
• Provide reports to the plaintiffs, who will monitor the city’s satisfactory completion of the projects. The city will be subject to penalties for missing deadlines for the projects, which must be completed by Dec. 31, 2028.
“We wanted Largo to come into compliance with their permit,” Justin Bloom, an attorney and founder of Suncoast Waterkeeper, told Tampa Bay Newspapers on April 23. “They had been out of compliance for years and we felt that DEP was not adequately enforcing the permit and didn’t feel like they were going to unless we got involved.”
The groups had previously brought successful cases against St. Petersburg, Gulfport and Sarasota County.
A long process
In 2006, the DEP issued a consent order that stated Largo must reduce the amount of pollutants it discharged into Old Tampa Bay via Feather Sound and cut down on sanitary sewer overflows that had plagued the city for many years.
Since that time, the city has spent roughly $130 million to address the problems by upgrading its Wastewater Treatment Facility and sewer system.
However, some problems persist, including the discharge of excess nitrogen in the Bay, which Bloom said was of particular concern to the groups because of its link to harmful algae blooms.
“Largo obviously was not burying their heads in the sand,” Bloom said. “They were undertaking efforts to remedy the problems, but we didn’t think they were adequate and we thought that we needed to step in with enforceable timeframes and requirements to get them to a place where they’re ultimately in compliance with their permit.”
As evidence of why the enforcement was needed, Bloom cited the consent order, which has been amended six times as DEP continues to push back the deadline before it hands down stiff penalties.
The most recent amendment to the order, which was issued in September, showed the city exceeded permit limits of nitrogen discharges each month from January through June 2020.
The city now has until Oct. 25, 2022, to complete construction improvements and rehab the collection system to reduce wastewater overflows.
Jerald Woloszynski, director of the city’s Engineering Services department, said the city has been proactive and is on track to make it happen.
The latest investment was $53 million for a Biological Treatment Improvements Project at its treatment plant.
“We believe that’s the single biggest nitrogen reduction project ever put on in the Tampa Bay area,” he said of the project that will upgrade the mid-portion of the plant where bacteria and enzymes break down sewage.
If the city doesn’t meet the permit’s requirements for reducing nitrogen, phosphorus, dissolved oxygen and dichlorobromomethane, it could face thousands of dollars in penalties.
There have also been unanticipated setbacks along the way. Another of the city’s efforts, a $19.5 million Disinfection and Effluent Pumping project to reduce disinfection byproducts being discharged to Old Tampa Bay, was completed in April 2018. However, it was littered with design flaws.
In February, the city filed suit against the engineering firm, charging it failed to complete its contract after its proposed designs proved defective. The delays in rectifying the problems at the wastewater plant resulted in the city incurring fines from the DEP.
Sewer overflows
Another result of the settlement is that the city will expedite projects to improve the city’s wastewater collection system to reduce stormwater inflow and infiltration
The city already has several such projects in the works, Woloszynski said, but the new ones could end up costing more than $7 million.
“For the past four years, we’ve been looking to take our sanitary sewer overflows to zero in the city,” he said.
Major improvements have been made during that time, but it’s proven to be a tall task.
Besides improvements to the collection system that are still needed, other factors also have played a role in sewage overflow, such as errors from contractors or city workers.
For example, in July 2020, a slope mower hit a force main at a ditch crossing causing about 21,000 gallons of raw sewage to flow into an underground storm system.
Residents can also play a role, Woloszynski said.
In February, for instance, 4,875 gallons of sewage overflowed as a result of a grease blockage.
“We’re doing our part to get the inflow and infiltration out of our system, to eliminate storm-related sanitary sewer overflows, so we just ask the public to do their part to reduce fats, oil and greases and not put wipes in the toilet,” he said.
Monitoring progress
Bloom said the Waterkeeper groups will now monitor the performance of Largo and other sewage treatment plants in Tampa Bay and enforcement efforts by DEP.
He said he expects a productive working relationship with the city, but added it shouldn’t be up to citizens to enforce water quality standards.
“I think DEP has over the last many years demonstrated a terrible track record of adequate regulation and enforcement,” he said. “It should not be the job of citizens groups like Tampa Bay Waterkeeper or Suncoast Waterkeeper to have to enforce the Clean Water Act. It’s the job of the regulators, but they have not been doing their jobs. And when they don’t do their job, the law provides for us to be able to step in and bring enforcement actions.”