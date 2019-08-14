LARGO — Largo Engineering Services will be hosting a community outreach and information meeting about the Rosery Road reconstruction project Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1199 S. Highland Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m.
The meeting will cover project length and schedule, traffic detours and what the community can expect throughout the project.
The contractor for Phase 1 of the project has requested to start the work about one month early. Therefore, pending City Commission approval, the project is expected to begin Tuesday, Sept. 3.
For more information, please contact Senior Engineer Barry Westmark at 727-587-6713, ext. 4433.
Largo seeks teen volunteers for revamped program
LARGO — Largo teens are encouraged to apply for the 2019-20 Recreation, Parks & Arts Teen Volunteer Program.
The program aims to empower middle- and high-school teenagers to become leaders and ambassadors of their community and work directly with Largo recreation staff, while creating valuable life experiences, friendships and memories. Starting in September, the program will unveil a revamped initiative that is service-based, rewarding and taps into teen interests.
Highlights available to teen volunteers this year include:
• Posting on the official Largo Recreation Instagram account during select recreation programs;
• Ability to earn two event tickets for family members for every 16 hours they put in;
• A special night of celebration for teens who put in a minimum of 40 hours by the end of May 2020.
To apply, teens can visit PlayLargo.com/Teens and complete an online application, or visit Highland Recreation at 400 Highland Ave. in Largo. The Largo Teen Volunteer program takes place during the school year beginning in September and ends in May, with meetings on the second Monday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. at Highland Recreation.
For more information, please contact Erika Lafontaine at elafonta@largo.com or call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Open house to showcase downtown improvements
LARGO — The city of Largo is revitalizing downtown’s West Bay Drive corridor with new improvements in an effort to make the area more safe, walkable and attractive.
The public is invited to learn more about the improvements at an open house hosted by the city Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m., at The Bridge Dance Complex, 100 First Ave. SW.
Improvements include:
• Reconstructing the sidewalks from Missouri Avenue/Seminole Boulevard to Clearwater-Largo Road;
• Replacing the lighting with LED lighting;
• Installing updated benches, bike racks and bus shelters;
• Constructing two mid-block crossings featuring pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and high-visibility crosswalks west of Second Street and west of Fifth Street;
• Milling, resurfacing and re-striping of the asphalt surface and improving the diagonal parking lots from Fourth Street Southwest to Ridge Road.
Construction is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019 and will complement other enhancements to the downtown, such as the new Downtown Plaza on the southwest corner of West Bay Drive and Seminole Boulevard.
For more information, contact Senior Engineer Barry Westmark at 727-587-6713 or bwestmar@largo.com.