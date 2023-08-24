LARGO — During the Aug.15 Largo City Commission meeting, the Commission celebrated the receipt of an American flag from Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Steven Thompson.
Thompson was deployed with the U.S. Coast Guard for over a year. While deployed, he flew a flag for Human Resources, his supervisors, and Environmental Services to show his appreciation for the support he received. He spoke briefly to convey his appreciation to his team and the city of Largo and then presented the flag to Mayor Woody Brown and Environmental Services Director Shelby Beauchemin.
The Commission also celebrated nine Team Members of the Quarter for their dedicated service to the Largo community:
• Lt. Keri Pettingill, Andrew Ploski, Scott Frechette, Steven Lecroy and Austin Wolfangel of Largo Fire Rescue.
• Lt. Mark Sherwood of Largo Fire Rescue.
• James Manuel of Information Technology
• Brooke Bailey of Administration.
• Team Manager of the Quarter - Greg Wright of Recreation, Parks and Arts.