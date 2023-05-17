Largo seeks camp counselors
LARGO — The city parks department says it won’t be able to accept more full-day summer campers until more camp counselors can be hired.
“Largo full-day camps are currently at capacity due to recruitment challenges,” officials said. “To allow more campers to experience Largo’s fun and safe summer camps, interested applicants should apply at Largo.com/Jobs and click the ‘Summer Camp Counselor’ link.”
The camps may be able to accept more campers if staffing can be increased, the city added.
Space is still available for sports and specialty camps.
Largo residents graduate Flagler College
ST. AUGUSTINE — Toma Schmitt and Cameron Townsend, both of Largo, graduated May 6 from Flagler College.
Schmitt received a bachelor of arts in English. Townsend received a bachelor of arts degree in sociology.
The students were among more than 450 graduates who took part in the college’s commencement ceremonies.
Largo edges toward all alternative-fuel fleet
LARGO — The city is touting its four additional electric vehicles.
“These additions mark the city’s continued progress toward a full transition to alternative fuel light-duty vehicles … by 2030,” officials said.
Largo currently has 64 hybrid vehicles and seven electric vehicles, two of which are the first-ever fully electric motorcycles.
In 2018, Largo adopted the goal to power all municipal operations with at least 50% renewable energy by 2030 and 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.
Tickets on sale for luncheon show
LARGO — Tickets are on sale for a June luncheon show to be held on Thursday, June 15, at the Largo Community Center.
The “All That Jazz” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment. Cost is $14 per person.
Tickets can be purchased at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Rd.
For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Elite DNA adds new center
LARGO —Elite DNA Behavioral Health, a comprehensive behavioral and mental health service provider, is expanding its services with the opening of a new center in Largo.
The practice will offer a range of in-person and virtual mental and behavioral health services for children, adolescents and adults, including psychiatry, psychology, medication-management and substance use treatment. Occupational therapy, speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services are also available virtually.
The new center, at 8839 Bryan Dairy Road, Suite 310, is staffed by licensed mental health counselor Andrew Penn, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Lisa Cloutier and other mental health professionals to provide psychotherapy, psychiatry and medication management services alongside a team of care coordinators and staff.
For more information or to schedule an introductory appointment, call 727-279-0085. Most insurance including Medicaid and Medicare, are accepted.
Hope Villages chosen for Winn-Dixie program
CLEARWATER — Hope Villages of America has been selected as a beneficiary of the Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for May 2023.
Through the Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, every sale of a $12.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with a red circle sticker helps to support a designated local hunger organization.
Hope Villages of America was selected as the May beneficiary by local store leadership at the Winn-Dixie at 10202 Seminole Blvd in Largo. Hope Villages of America will receive a $1 donation for every $12.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Winn-Dixie location in May.
Hope Villages of America is a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping with hunger, housing and abuse. The organization’s Food Distribution Services provide nutritious groceries to tens of thousands of individuals and families living throughout Tampa Bay.