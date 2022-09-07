Largo woman wins $1M Lottery prize

Amy Lemley’s $1 million winning Scratch-Off ticket.

 A Largo woman scored a $1 million scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

The Florida Lottery announced that  Amy Lemley, 69, of  Largo, claimed a $1  million prize from the 500X THE CASH  Scratch-Off game  at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.   

Lemley purchased  her  winning ticket from  Wawa, at 8910 Ulmerton Road in Largo. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.   

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million.