LARGO — The city of Largo Environmental Services division broke ground on a 13,187-square-foot wastewater treatment operations building Nov. 13.
The facility has a construction cost of just over $8 million and will take approximately 18 months to construct. It will be the city’s first building rated to survive winds from a Category 5 hurricane, and will be elevated 23.5 feet above sea level to protect from storm surge.
The Environmental Services division worked alongside design and construction teams to ensure both resiliency and sustainability were built into the new building plans. In addition to a state-of-the-art lab and new offices, the building will feature a solar-ready roof and an electric vehicle charging station.
Design and engineering plans and specifications were developed by McKim and Creed. Construction is being provided by locally based Biltmore Construction Co.
For more information on this project visit Largo.com/Projects or contact Facilities Manager Mark Meyers at 727-586-7368 or mmeyers@largo.com.
Community Center to be closed for repairs
LARGO — The Largo Community Center will be closed from Sunday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 1, for repairs and refinishing to the ballroom floor.
The closure is due to the potential for strong smells from the chemicals used to refinish the wood floor. The facility will reopen for regular facility hours on Monday, Dec. 2.
Holiday closure and collection notice
LARGO — City of Largo facilities will be closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 28-29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no trash or recycling collection on Thanksgiving. Residential collection moves to Wednesday, and commercial collection moves to Friday. There are no changes to residential collection on Friday.
Visit Largo.com/MyTrashDay for more information.