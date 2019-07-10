Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Magnolia Chapter #101, Order of Eastern Star ice cream social
LARGO — Magnolia Chapter #101, Order of Eastern Star, continues the celebration of its 100th anniversary with an old-fashioned ice cream social Tuesday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Star Lodge, 1145 Highland Ave.
The 1950s-themed party will feature a dinner of pulled pork and a baked potato bar. Dessert will be a build-your-own ice cream sundae.
Cost is $10 and the event is open to the public.
For more information, call Paulette Cadwell at 941-266-6961 or Corrie Hampson-Wiest at 727-256-8671.
Trotter Road Grand Reopening Block Party
LARGO — The city of Largo is partnering with St. Patrick Catholic School for a Trotter Road Grand Reopening Block Party on Saturday, July 20, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature entertainment, free food and more.
St. Patrick Catholic School is located at 1501 Trotter Road in Largo.
For more information, call Patty Ruppel at 727-455-1976 or email pruppel@stpatrickcatholic.org.
ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will be hosting its free ShredFest on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no-cost, recycle used cooking oil and pick up free, recycled mulch.
To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming sustainability events, visit LargoRecycles.com or call 727-587-6760.
Kayak Club
LARGO — The Kayak Club will meet Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to noon at Bonner Park, 14444 143rd St. N.
Attendees will take part in a kayaking adventure and exploration of this beautiful habitat. Cost is $20 for Largo Recreation members and $40 for nonmembers. Cost includes kayak, safety equipment and instruction. Participants must register by July 16.
To register, visit PlayLargo.com. For information, call 727-518-3131.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
‘Young Frankenstein’
LARGO — “Young Frankenstein,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, will run July 12-21 at Central Park Performing Arts Center.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 plus applicable service fee. Call 727-587-6793 or visit www.largoarts.com. This production contains mature content and language.
“Young Frankenstein” features music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman. Amy Fee will serve as director and choreographer of Eight O’Clock Theatre’s production. William Coleman will serve as music director and Jonathan Pouliot is the assistant director.
Highland Recreation Complex
Highland Recreation Complex is at 400 Highland Ave. Visit HighlandRecreation.com or call 727-518-3016.
Splash’s Treasure Hunt
LARGO — Splash's Treasure Hunt will be held Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center.
Hidden treasures will be hidden all over the aquatics facility for children to find. Hunts are divided by age group: 2-4 years, 5-7 years, 8-10 years and 11-12 years.
Splash's Snack Bar will be open with $1 hot dogs.
The cost is $6 per person with membership card and $9 without.
Family 5K & Pool Party
LARGO — The Family Fun Run Series will continue with a Family 5K & Pool Party on Saturday, July 27, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Highland Recreation Complex.
Each runner will receive a T-shirt and snacks after the race, plus admission to the Highland Family Aquatics Center. The route includes a flat, looped course on the concrete and shell path around the Highland property.
The cost is $10 per person or $20 per family.
Southwest Recreation Complex
Southwest Recreation Complex, which includes an aquatic complex, is at 13120 Vonn Road. Call 727-518-3125 for recreation or 727-518-3126 for the pool. Visit PlayLargo.com or LargoPools.com.
Flick N Float
LARGO — Bring your favorite float or chair to Southwest Pool on July 12 for a Friday night family movie at 6:30 p.m.
Vendors will be on site with snacks for sale. Movies will begin at 7 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza Music Series
LARGO — The Largo Palooza Music Series will continue with a performance by Elvis tribute artist Jelvis on Friday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m., at the Community Center.
Activities, which include food trucks, cash bar and after-party, begins at 5 p.m.
The cost is $15.
Upcoming performances include Christian McCormick and Ben Cortez on July 19, and a Beach Party featuring Craig Singleton on July 26.
Arts and Crafts Bazaar
LARGO — The Community Center will host an Arts and Crafts Bazaar featuring more than 50 local crafters and artists on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All items for sale are original, handmade items or prints of original work.
The event is free and open to the public.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.