LARGO — The Largo High School varsity football team returned to action Aug. 19, as the Packers kicked off the 2022 campaign by hosting a preseason game against the Jesuit Tigers.
And while the final score of 42-6 in favor of the defending state champions made it seem like just another lopsided loss in what has become an annual “test against the best” for the Packers, head coach Marcus Paschal said he was impressed with what he saw out of his starters, holding the uber-talented Tigers to 14 points thanks to several forced turnovers and defensive stops in the first half.
“I really liked the effort,” said Paschal, who was in midseason form on the sidelines and basically lost his voice by halftime, as his team came out of the locker room from the halftime break. “We’re paper thin right now, we’ve got a couple of guys who are out, but it’s a long season. So, we’re just coming out and trying to compete and they’ve got a very well-oiled machine over there, coming off that state championship, so I’m very excited for our kids.”
Indeed, the Pack, led by star senior linebacker Zayvion McCluster and running back Ricky Shaw as well as junior QB Jeremy Thomas, showed flashes of brilliance in the first 24 minutes, which featured a trio of interceptions, a touchdown run by Shaw and a dazzling 75-yard punt return for a touchdown by sophomore Xavier Phillips that was called back on a penalty. But on a hot summer night, Paschal decided to empty his bench and let some of his young kids play in the second half, and Jesuit rattled off four straight touchdowns in the final two frames to account for the final score.
“We’ve still got some young pups, especially up front (on the line),” Paschal said, “and we’ve got a couple of freshmen playing tonight, against Jesuit, so we’ve just got to keep playing and keep growing.”
When asked why he again chose to play Jesuit to start the season after getting shellacked by the Tigers in Tampa last year, Paschal said his predecessor, Largo gridiron legend Rich Rodriguez taught him that.
“I learned from Coach Rod, the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), if you want to be the best, you gotta play the best,” Paschal said. “Last year we went over there, and they beat our butts, 35-nothing. But I don’t want to let (our kids) get a false sense of security. They have a very well-run team and I want us to see that.”
The Packers begin the 2022 regular season with a home game vs. Pinellas Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.