Pinellas military organizations remember Pearl Harbor attack

LARGO – Three Pinellas County military organizations – the St. Petersburg and Clearwater chapters of the Military Officers Association of America and the Military Organization of World Wars — hosted an event honoring National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at the Bayou Club.
Though the attack on Pearl Harbor, which led to the United States' entry into World War II, is remembered nationally on Dec. 7 each year, the MOAA and MOWW program took place Dec. 6.
The opening ceremony featured Boca Ciega High School’s JROTC Color Guard presenting the colors followed by an invocation from retired chaplain Lt. Cl. Tom Broderick. Bob McClintock, a 101-year-old retired World War II Army Air Corps fighter pilot, sang the national anthem, and John Tornga, vice president of Honor Flight of West Central Florida, was the guest speaker during the memorial program.
Retired Army Lt. Cl. Pauline Mallory, the incoming president of the St. Petersburg MOAA, said the annual Pearl Harbor event is about “remembering and telling our children and grandchildren and others the importance of this day, and, for me, it’s remembering that we want to get along with our neighbors and have good relationships.”
Retired Navy Capt. Peter Gunderson, the outgoing president of the St. Petersburg MOAA, added, “We all know the significance of what happened on Dec. 7, 1941, but will those who follow in our footsteps have the same understanding? Dec. 7, 1941 is one of a few dates within the lifetime of many of us that must never be forgotten, minimized or trivialized.”
He told event attendees that each should “have a conversation with someone, a neighbor, a close friend, a grandchild, not only about what you did at lunch today, but why it is important that we continue to talk about, to teach and never to forget Dec. 7, 1941.”
“It’s a great day to honor an event in our history,” said Steve Hodges, MOWW commander.
It’s imperative that the importance of the Pearl Harbor attack and other historic dates be passed on to younger generations, he said.
“I think the thing that frustrates all of us a lot is how do we impact our current young people with this history?” he added.
MOWW emphasizes youth programming for this reason, he said. Each May, the organization hosts a youth leadership conference at Florida State University and they also work with different youth groups, such as the JRTOC, and speak at schools.
“This generation doesn’t know this history, and we need to share it with them,” Hodges said. “These events must never be forgotten.”