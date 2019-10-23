LARGO — The city’s fourth annual Largo Taste Fest will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., on the pool deck of the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave. NE.
Local restaurants will provide an array of samples from their menus during the outdoor event. The event also will feature live music, works from area artists and a silent auction to benefit the Largo Rotary Charitable Foundation and the city of Largo’s summer camp scholarship program.
New this year, Largo Recreation will offer child care for children age 10 and younger during the event at the Highland Recreation Complex.
Tickets, which include all food pairings and one free drink, are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and can be purchased at the Highland complex, Southwest Recreation Complex, Largo Community Center or the Central Park Performing Arts Center.
Thus far, participating restaurants include Aviator’s Tavern, Culver’s of Largo, Joe’s Crab Shack, Sages West Bay Bistro, The Plaza, Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex, Largo Family Restaurant, Ohana Coffee Kava & Tea, Outback Steakhouse, Poke Rose, Skyline Chili, and Willie Jewell’s BBQ.
For more information, visit Largo.com/LargoTasteFest or call 727-587-6740, ext. 5008.