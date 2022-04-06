LARGO — The trickle-down effects from the ongoing pandemic have touched nearly every part of society, including the job market and local government offices. Even recreation departments have been hit hard by employee defections and a lack of applicants to fill many positions.
According to Krista Pincince, Largo’s recreation, parks and arts director, the situation is getting dire as the summer creeps closer.
“In Largo, we have half the number of applications as the number of positions we need filled,” Pincince said by phone April 1, adding they’re generally at 75 or 80% full after the college’s spring break in March, so panic is setting in.
Pincince said she believes a combination of factors is responsible for the low applicant turnout, including general job apathy brought on by the pandemic.
“I do think that’s what it is, but it’s critical when you need to fill so many positions at once,” she said.
Pincince noted the city usually hires 20 staffers but has 10 currently.
“It’s the same situation with lifeguards, too,” she added.
Like many Pinellas County communities, Largo is implementing an incentive program designed to find and retain help.
“We hope people will choose us for summer employment, and that’s one reason we’re offering a $100 bonus for joining us and another $200 after completing the 10-week camp,” Pincince said. “We just had a meeting of all the area rec directors and we’re all suffering from the same problems.”
The lack of applicants and abundance of jobs has Pincince doubting they can reach the counselor capacity needed to handle a full camp of kids.
“I’m not confident, but I’d say I’m hopeful and very concerned,” she said when asked if she felt they’d hit their hiring goal. “We typically accommodate 600 full-day summer camp children, and we would have to go to about 50% of that if we don’t get the applicants hired. So, we’re looking at other options, including reducing the hours, but the impacts would be felt one way or another.”
For more information on the Largo recreation department’s summer positions, visit largo.com/jobs.
Similar shortage
Belleair is having similar issues. Its rec department has undergone tremendous upheaval during the past few months, including the loss of several employees and a weeklong closure early this year
That led the Town Commission to approve an increase in starting pay for part-time rec staff, to $15 an hour from a previous $12.84.
“Our capacity for camp is about 135 campers, and without part-time help that number goes down significantly, as does our revenue,” Cathy DeKarz, then-acting rec director, noted in February.