LARGO — Pinellas County Public Schools will hold two programs next month at the Largo Library to provide information and resources to K-12 “English learner” and Spanish-speaking families to prepare them for the new school year.
The program will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-5:30 p.m., in the Jenkins Wing of the library. A second program will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Registration is suggested. Call 727-587-6715.
There will also be an opportunity to learn about the library’s English Language Learning Program and its Career Online High School Program. The library’s Children’s Department will also offer crafts and games for children ages 5 and up.
The Largo Public Library is located at 120 Central Park Drive in Largo.