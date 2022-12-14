Commission lauds Citizens' Academy class
LARGO — Largo City Commissioners celebrated the graduation of Largo’s Citizens’ Academy Class of 2022 during the Dec. 6 meeting.
This year's Citizens' Academy, the first since 2019, kicked off Sept. 19. In the weeks that followed, the class toured the various city departments and facilities as well as met with city staff. For example, the class visited Fire Station 41 and had their road work stormwater questions answered by Engineering team members. Recreation, Parks, and Arts Director Krista Pincince led the class on a whirlwind bus tour of recreation facilities, and Community Development presented on planning, development, permitting and affordable housing. The final session was a financial and budgeting presentation by the Finance and OPB teams.
Adaptive Family Night returns
LARGO — Largo Recreation’s Adaptive Family Night event is back at Southwest Recreation Complex on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30-7 p.m.
People of all abilities can enjoy an inclusive evening of fun and socializing while exploring a variety of activities including dance, sports, projects, crafts, and more. Meet and greet new people, discover resources with Disability Achievement Center in Largo and provide your feedback. Family and friends are encouraged to attend.
One caretaker is free per paid admission of $5 per person. Preregistration is required.
For more information on Adaptive Family Night, call 727-518-3125. Southwest Recreation Complex is located at 13120 Vonn Road in Largo.
