Community Center luncheon show
LARGO – Tickets are now on sale for a luncheon and show at the Largo Community Center, Thursday, Sept. 15.
The “What's Your Sign” themed event will offer lunch, dessert, and high-quality entertainment.
Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Tickets are $14 and can be purchased at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Tickets cannot be returned or exchanged.
For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Golfing for Huntington sufferers
LARGO – The second annual Brittany’s Hope for Huntington’s charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m., at East Bay Golf Club, 702 Country Club Drive.
The event is held in honor of Brittany Bosson, who is battling Huntington’s Disease.
All donations benefit the Huntingdon’s Disease Society of America.
For information about the tournament, contact Rich Fendley, 800-705-6516, ext. 104 or rfendley@interiorfusion.us.
HCA hospitals donate school supplies
LARGO – Two HCA hospitals in Pinellas County recently worked together to gather school supplies for the Tampa Bay School Supply Drive.
Between July 25 and Aug. 12, St. Petersburg Hospital and Largo Hospital were able to collect a whopping 408 pounds of supplies.
School supplies collected during the drive were distributed to schools in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
According to the Pinellas Education Foundation, more than 109,000 students are enrolled in Pinellas County schools, making it seventh largest school district in Florida. Some 60 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged. This year, the Pinellas foundation partnered with the Hillsborough Education Foundation to support students on both sides of the bay.
Historic museum open
LARGO — Learn more about Largo’s history by visiting the Historic Largo Feed Store & Museum in Largo Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Feed Store, which once used to serve the needs of cattle ranchers and produce growers, hosts a display of memorabilia from Largo's pioneer families carefully protected in handcrafted cases. It can be found in beautiful Largo Central Park at 295 Central Park Drive.
Free admission and free parking.