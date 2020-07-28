LARGO — The good news for Largo residents is that city leaders decided July 21 to not increase the property tax rate for fiscal year 2021. The bad news is that, thanks to an 8.19% increase in the city’s total taxable property values, property owners will still end up paying more taxes.
City commissioners unanimously voted to set the maximum tax rate at 5.62 mills, which is the current rate. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. However, they can still lower the rate when they make their final decision in September.
For residents with a homesteaded property with a taxable value of just over $98,000, which is the average in Largo, maintaining the rate means they would pay an additional $19 next year.
The current rate also would generate about $2.2 million more than last year, which officials say could be helpful to weather potential financial shortfalls.
In his proposed budget, the increased property values led City Manager Henry Schubert to propose reducing the rate to 5.5 mills. However, the uncertainty of the looming financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic gave him second thoughts.
“This (maintaining the rate) will provide the City Commission with flexibility to ultimately lower the rate upon adoption in September while also providing the opportunity to keep the rate the same to generate additional revenue should our financial (situation) significantly change over the next two months,” said Meridy Semones, the city’s Office of Performance and Budget manager.
According to Semones, the pandemic has already cost the city an estimated $3.5 million this year, which includes decreases in user fees, sales tax revenues, and gas taxes.
Property values were also based on estimates from Jan. 1, so Schubert said next year’s numbers could be impacted by businesses that don’t survive the pandemic.
“I think the big question mark is the commercial sector,” Schubert said July 10 during a budget work session. “What we don’t know is what, for lack of a better way of putting it, the casualty rate is going to be amongst retail. How many of those stores are going to go out of business and never come back? How many of those restaurants are going to close?”
The first public hearing on the tax rate, which would require five of seven yes votes, will be held Sept. 3.
Charter amendments
Also on July 21, commissioners voted 7-0 to put a pair of amendments to the city charter on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The recommendations include:
• Changing the charter so that the city’s Charter Review Committee convenes every 10 years instead of every seven years
• Allowing the city to lease city-owned property for up to 10 years, instead of five years, without requiring referendum approval.
City Attorney Alan Zimmet said the proposal makes sense because utilities prefer longer leases for properties such as new cell towers.
The Charter Review Committee also proposed establishing term limits for city commissioners. On July 8, commissioners rejected that proposal, citing ample opportunities for candidates to run for office.