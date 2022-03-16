LARGO — City leaders say they could be breaking ground on their new $58 million mixed-use City Hall downtown as early as May.
But what about the current facility the city has called home since 2000? The 48-year-old, 57,740-square-foot facility on Highland Avenue was originally constructed as corporate offices for a financial services company. Officials say it has problems with the heating, air-conditioning, electrical and plumbing systems, has a lot of nonfunctional space and is no longer big enough, which is why the move was needed.
All of those reasons are why officials likely won’t be sad when they demolish the building and market the property for redevelopment.
“It’s our recommendation that the property be sold,” City Manager Henry Schubert told city commissioners during a March 8 work session. “I know we’re always looking for more parkland, but we have plenty of parkland in this part of the city.”
The entire campus, however, is just over 14 acres and comprises three parcels that includes the Police Department headquarters and Emergency Operations Center.
The plan, according to Planning Manager Alicia Parinello, is to split up the parcels and only sell the City Hall portion, which is about 6 acres.
The city would also make alterations and improvements to LPD’s portion of the property.
A preliminary timeline states demolition could begin in October 2024. In November of that year, the city’s proposal for the property would be decided by the voters in a referendum. If it passed, then staff would implement a marketing plan administered by a real estate firm. The following three years would include capital improvements to the police department campus that would be financed by the sale of the city hall property.
Schubert said the timeline makes for a smooth transition from the old to new city hall.
“We anticipate that the new City Hall should start construction in May or so,” he said. “It’s a 24-month process, so realistically you’re moving into the new facility in the summer of ’24, which we think aligns nicely with doing the referendum then in November of that year.”
He added that even if the referendum failed, the city would still raze the building to pave the way for a future project.
What would go there?
Based on the discussion March 8, it appears the commission would like to see that future project include housing.
“I would obviously love to have this piece of property or some portion of it affordable (housing),” Commissioner Jamie Robinson said. “That issue is not going away. It’s not going to be going in 2027 or whenever we’re building whatever is built here.”
Several steps would have to be taken to bring that to fruition, Parinello said.
The site is currently zoned as institutional, which allows for office, educational, health, or public safety uses, she said.
What it doesn’t allow is single-family, townhome or multifamily developments.
Therefore, the city would need to go through the process to rezone it with a use that’s compatible with the nearby neighborhoods.
Parinello said such a use could allow for a project with as many as 90 units, or more if it includes affordable housing.
“Staff did evaluate other uses that might be compatible on this site, such as office and retail. But residential would fit very well into this specific area. It’s surrounded by mostly residential uses,” she said.
Mayor Woody Brown said a mix of office and residential would also fit in nicely with the surrounding area.
He also liked the idea of waiting two years to put the referendum on the ballot.
“If it does fail in 2024, by 2026, we have a really nice product here and we can go to referendum again with a shovel-ready product,” he said.