LARGO — The medical staff of HCA Florida Largo Hospital recently presented a $20,000 contribution to the American Red Cross to be utilized towards relief efforts in Ukraine.
Chief of Staff Dr. Steven Tinsley said, “Given the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded over the last few weeks in the Ukraine, it was a unanimous decision by the physicians on staff to make a $20,000 donation to the Red Cross earmarked to help ease the suffering in the Ukraine. Our prayers are for a quick resolution to this crisis for the benefit of the Ukrainian people. We encourage anyone who is able to do their part to aid the innocent who are suffering and we applaud the many efforts now underway in our community.
Commission salutes team members, new officers
LARGO – Five city employees were recognized as “Team Members of the Quarter” at the April 19 meeting of the City Commission.
The team members were:
• Jason Palacios, firefighter/paramedic. His nomination letter noted that Palacios “is constantly seeking ways to improve his knowledge and skills to enhance not only himself, but all others who dare to try and keep up with him.”
• Adam Martinez, firefighter/paramedic. His nomination said that after a man suffered a heart attack, Martinez stayed behind to help the man’s wife clean up. “There was a massive amount of blood still in the bathroom, hallway, and foyer. Adam stayed and with the help of the other person from the Clearwater rescue, cleaned all of the blood from the floors, walls, and furniture.”
• Matt Williams, police officer. The department’s recruiter, his nomination stated Williams “was able to bring the police department to full staffing, which is typically unheard of in public safety.” To learn about the qualifications needed for dispatchers, he also has trained to take emergency/non-emergency calls.
• Dominique Vankirk, HR Business Partner (Human Resources). Her nomination said that she “consistently seeks out ways to accomplish intended outcomes rather than focusing on barriers or reasons for why things can’t be done.”
• Team Manager of the Quarter: Donna Seaman, Performing Arts Center Manager (Recreation, Parks and Arts). Her nomination said that “Donna is amazing to watch as she juggles so many balls at our Center. It takes a special person to manage all the details required to make us run smoothly.”
The “Team Member of the Quarter” program recognizes up to four team members and one team manager quarterly for “exemplifying, contributing to, and upholding the city of Largo’s mission, vision, and values,” a press release said.
Also at the meeting, six new police officers were administered the oath of office by City Attorney Nikki Day.
Largo nonprofit seeks votes for $25,000 grant
LARGO – A Largo non-profit organization is among three groups in Pinellas County vying for votes to win a $25,000 grant from State Farm.
The Neighborhood Assist grant would allow the organizations to further develop specific projects.
The Largo non-profit, Ready for Life, Inc., would use the grant for its “Ready for Life” program.
The St. Petersburg organizations are Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast and The Red Tent Women’s Initiative. For the Boys & Girls Clubs, the grant would help fund “Mental Health for Disadvantaged Youth” while the grant would fund The Red Tent’s “Empower and Encourage Incarcerated Women.”
Voting will continue through May 6 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Some 100 grants totaling $2.5 million will be awarded. Some 200 groups have been selected as finalists, with 15 groups from Florida.
Winners will be announced June 7.