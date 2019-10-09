LARGO — The city of Largo Recreation, Parks and Arts joined the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the country this past week by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies and the National Recreation and Park Association for the fourth time in its history.
The accomplishment was awarded during the 2019 NRPA Annual Conference in Baltimore.
CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies, and is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community. The distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services.
As part of the accreditation process, the department had to demonstrate compliance with 151 recognized standards and document all policies and procedures. Once accredited, the agency must uphold the standards by submitting an annual report and is reviewed again in five years.