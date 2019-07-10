LARGO — “Young Frankenstein,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, will run July 12-21 at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 plus applicable service fee. Call 727-587-6793 or visit www.largoarts.com. This production contains mature content and language.
“Young Frankenstein” features music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan and original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman. Amy Fee will serve as director and choreographer of Eight O’Clock Theatre’s production. William Coleman will serve as music director and Jonathan Pouliot is the assistant director. The cast will feature Steven Fox as Frederick Frankenstein, Domenic Bisesti as Igor, Miranda Wolf as Inga, A.J. Quenell as The Monster, Gay Lora Grooms as Frau Blucher, Gloria Rice as Elizabeth Benning, Rand Smith as Inspector Kemp, James Holzwarth as The Hermit, Ben Taylor as Victor and Michael Sporck as Ziggy. The ensemble includes Rei Capote, Michelle Chrien, David Collins, Jonathan Foster, Jason Goldstein, Faythe Kelly, Sarah Libes, Gloria Moranski, Maggie Musco, David O'Brien, Alivia Quattrocki, Ashton Sarlo, James Sheppard, Caroline Simpson, Griffin Spriggs and Jenelle Vinachi.
Brooks adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds. The show features such memorable tunes as “The Transylvania Mania,” “He Vas My Boyfriend” and “Puttin' on the Ritz.”