LARGO — The city of Largo invites residents, businesses and other community members to a community forum to learn about the U.S. 19/Roosevelt Boulevard Special Area Plan on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The forum will be held at Pinellas Technical College, Clearwater Campus, Building 10, at 6100 154th Ave. N. in Clearwater.
The plan intends to create an attractive, sustainable and economically vital urban destination that incorporates a higher degree of mixed uses, density and accessibility to multiple modes of transportation.
The forum will include a presentation of recommendations, discussions and decisions for the final report, and a Q&A with the city project team and contractor Kimley-Horn & Associates.
For more information about this project, visit Largo.com/US19SAP.
Largo police step up for MADD
LARGO — The Largo Police Department came through in a big way recently for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Members of the department participated in the organization’s Walk Like MADD on Oct. 12 at Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg. Team Largo PD was honored as the top law enforcement team, raising $2,789, and Chief Jeff Undestad was honored as the top overall individual fundraiser with a total of $2,442.
This event is a walk to honor those who have died from drunk driving-related crashes. It also raises money for West Central Florida MADD, which benefits many victims in the area.
The event raised a total of $40,298 and had 315 registered walkers from 29 teams. To learn more or donate, visit www.walklikemadd.org.
City to smoke-test sewer lines
LARGO — As an effort to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows, the city has hired McKim & Creed Inc. to smoke-test the sanitary sewer lines within an area south of Rosery Road between Missouri Avenue and Keene Road.
Testing is scheduled to start and be completed the week of Nov. 4.
The testing will help locate potential areas where stormwater or groundwater might be entering the sanitary sewer system. The testing is performed by circulating smoke into the sewer lines and manholes to locate broken pipes and other defects, and may exit from vent pipes on home roofs. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard.
For more information, call 727-587-6713, ext. 4416.