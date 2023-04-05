LARGO — Construction is well underway on the 400 block of West Bay Drive as the city forges ahead with its new mixed-use municipal complex dubbed Horizon West Bay.
But excitement is also starting to slowly rebuild for the two long-vacant properties next door.
On March 21, commissioners approved a development agreement between the city and the owners of the 500 and 600 blocks of West Bay Drive.
It’s there that Property Markets Group plans to construct a 276-unit apartment complex that features commercial and retail space on the ground floors and a pair of parking garages.
A representative of the developer said they hope to start pulling permits for the project by August and starting construction before the end of next year.
“It’s been a long time coming and I’m very excited to see this moving forward,” Commissioner Eric Gerard said.
If the idea for the development sounds familiar, it’s because plans have been in the works for those two properties for roughly seven years.
At one point a groundbreaking was even held for the previous proposal on the 2.76 acres.
That project, West Bay Lofts, called for just 123 market-rate apartments above retail space. Financing, however, proved difficult. Lenders didn’t have faith in the plan or the potential for downtown Largo and the project could never get off the ground.
The developer behind this project, however, has extensive resources. PMG is a national real estate development firm that has offices in Miami and Manhattan and has recently worked on projects in St. Petersburg and Sarasota.
The agreement
The 2.76-acre property in the West Bay Drive Community Redevelopment District only allows 30 units per acre, totaling only about 83 units.
From there, PMG will be using a mix of incentives and a new density averaging ordinance to reach its goal.
According to the development agreement, the buildings will be limited to six stories and must consist of both residential units and commercial uses. Also, at least 10% of the gross project floor area must be dedicated for office, retail sales, or service uses at the sidewalk level.
The firm has also agreed to construct a prominently located public gathering/outdoor seating area along West Bay Drive.
“We’re working with them to ensure that it’s very compatible with the new City Hall,” Planning Division Manager Alicia Parinello said. “They are definitely working with us on making sure that ground floor is activated. The corners of the building provide opportunity to have restaurants and seating.”
PMG is also adding sustainability features in order to secure another density bonus.
Therefore, it has also agreed to offer a mix of parking spaces with electric vehicle charging stations that are already installed and some with the infrastructure in place for future installation.
The project will have a total of 349 parking spots, which include residential and retail spaces, that are housed by two internal parking garages.
The developer will also be required to conduct a traffic study.
In order to achieve the density it needs to make the project financially feasible, PMG will be the first in the city to utilize a density averaging ordinance, which allows a transfer of development rights from contiguous parcels to support the proposed density and intensity.
The measure allows the developer to negotiate with neighboring property owners in order to transfer underused density.
One of those property owners is the city of Largo itself.
With the development agreement approved, PMG must now submit an application for density and intensity averaging that would have to comply with countywide and state rules.
Those agreements would also come back before the commission for approval.
Katie Cole of the Hill Ward Henderson law firm, which is representing the developers, said the goal is to have a development order by July 31 and begin moving forward on permits.
“I’m really, really looking forward to this coming out of the ground,” Gerard said.