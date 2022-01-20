More fee hikes, programs on way at Largo Golf Course

LARGO — Those who use the Largo Golf Course should expect more fee increases in the coming years. But they should also expect better services and more programs.
That was the takeaway from a City Commission discussion Jan. 11 about the future of the course that has long struggled to be financially sustainable.
COVID-19 has doomed many businesses and industries, but the game of golf is not one of them. In fact, the need for social distancing and the ability to play outdoors have revived the game, which has been struggling for years.
The golf course has also benefited. In the decade preceding the pandemic, the course lost about $1 million. Last year, however, about 3,000 more rounds were played at the course.
But even that uptick isn’t enough to keep up, officials say. Expenditures are expected to grow 3.8% each year and about $876,500 in capital needs are expected in the next decade.
The result will mean depleting the reserves, with the fund balance decreasing from 33% in 2019 to 7% in 2026.
Therefore, a team of staff members who have spent the past six months examining three years’ worth of revenue and expenditure data, sought the commission’s direction on two separate types of fee increases.
The first one, which was meant to just keep up with expenditures, included a 50-cent hike in 2022 and 30-cent increases each year until 2026.
The second model targeted growth and to rebuild reserves. It included a $1 increase in 2022 and 75-cent increases each year until 2026.
A consensus of commissioners said they preferred the second model, especially since the rates are still some of the lowest in the area.
An 18-hole round at the Largo Golf Course costs $39 in peak season with a cart. That compares with $43 at the East Bay Golf Course and $65 at Bardmoor Country Club.
“I would love to see the fees adjusted to increase the fund balance,” Commissioner Eric Gerard said. “I don’t think that we’re putting any heavy burden on anyone by increasing the fees by a dollar and then 75 cents.”
Getting creative
It was almost a year ago that the Urban Land Institute, a nonprofit network of real estate and land-use experts, presented its analysis of options for the 18-hole, par-62 executive course.
Alternatives included keeping it a golf course, turning it into a park, or selling a portion of it to a housing developer.
Golfers came out in force, and commissioners said they wanted to keep the course, tasking city staff with exploring creative methods to generate more revenue.
Mike Baker of the Recreation, Parks and Arts Department said that is exactly what they have done.
Some of the new programs they have implemented include night golf and disk golf tournaments, and footgolf parties.
Upcoming programs, he said, include expansion of food options in the café, adding a course beverage cart, hosting watch parties for pro sporting events, bringing in entertainment and food trucks on Friday evenings, yoga, more special events like Taste Fest, and game nights featuring cornhole, darts, or bocce ball.
Commissioner Jamie Robinson said he appreciates staff adding programming that will open up the course to nongolfers.
“It would be cool to go there and grab some food at a food truck and watch a football game,” he said. “Those are great ideas. I think the community would really get involved in that.”
Officials said they were optimistic about the direction staff has taken with the course and its programming.
“I’ve heard a lot of really good things from people out there playing … about everything from the employees to the condition of the course to the hot dogs,” Mayor Woody Brown said.