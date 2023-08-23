LARGO — The Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce hosted its 14th annual Inspire Awards on Aug. 17 at the Central Park Performing Arts Center.
During the ceremony eight winners were recognized in five categories, and the diverse list of 2023 Inspire Award recipients ran the gamut from high school-aged kids to longtime civic leaders, each with unique stories filled with dedication, perseverance and love of community.
After chamber officials Jake Prokop and Mia Cloud opened the show, emcee Sorboni Banerjee kicked off the 90-minute event with a few inspirational words of her own.
“Tonight, we’re setting the stage for the next generation of young leaders, and I’m honored to be here honoring all of you,” said Banerjee, a former Fox13 News reporter turned author and media consultant. “How can you not want to be part of something so inspirational?”
Banerjee then announced the evening’s first winner, Patricia Collins, a longtime PSTA official who has done extensive work with area students through a Pinellas Technical College initiative.
“I was so moved and honored to be nominated by PTC,” Collins said, adding she was “blessed to be part” of the PTC program.
Royal Palms Executive Director Robin Katchuk also received a Distinguished Business Leadership award, while attorney Danielle McManus Noble and Nanette Prevost, founder of the Remember Me nonprofit, each received Distinguished Community Service honors.
A pair retiring civic leaders who left lasting impressions on the community also received Inspire Awards. Music teacher Dr. Duncan McMillan, a lifelong musician and instructor known as Dr. Mac, “used his background in music to instill the love of music in his students,” according to Banerjee. And Henry Schubert, who recently retired as Largo city manager after a 43-year career.
“Under his leadership, the city invested in community landmarks such as Largo Central Park, the Central Park performing Arts Center, Largo Public Library, the Largo Community Center and the Highland Recreation Complex,” Banerjee said. “Many of the initiatives that Henry has initiated will have positive effects on Largo and the surrounding community for years to come.”
Schubert said the award “meant a lot” because he was nominated by Mayor Woody Brown.
“It was a real pleasure over the last seven years working for the Largo City Commission. It’s a group that truly wants to do what’s best for this community,” Schubert said, adding he hopes his successor will “continue the trajectory upward to reach our goal of being the community of choice in Tampa Bay.”
The Community Engagement & Service award was bestowed on a group, not an individual — a first in the history of the Inspire Awards, according to Banerjee. But since its inception in 2017 and particularly over the last year, the Largo Youth Council has proven to be worthy of the honor.
Created by Commissioner Jamie Robinson along with other city officials, including parks and rec’s Kara Piehl, the council was designed to “engage our young men and women in local decisions while learning about the workings of government,” Banerjee said, noting the council has spearheaded community public awareness campaigns, organized projects to promote water quality, and served as volunteers.
“They have also advocated for important causes affecting their peers,” she added, including traveling to Tallahassee for a program designed to inspire youth participation in local government and helping design and build the new teen section of Largo Central Park called the Shourai, which debuted last year.
In accepting the award for the group, David Piehl said, “there are issues out there that youth can address and can have a voice on,” adding that contributing to projects like Shourai “really meant a lot” to them.
The final award of the evening went to a Dev Shah, a teen who went from being virtually unknown in the community to a worldwide sensation in a few short months.
Shah was a sixth-grade student at Morgan Fitzgerald Elementary School when he won the Scripps National Spelling Bee this spring, setting off a whirlwind of media interviews and special appearances, including at the White House, the “Today” show and the New York Stock Exchange.
He was nominated by his former principal, Ija Hawthorne, who said Dev “is one of the most outstanding students to attend” her school. “He is very enthusiastic about giving back to others while serving as a leader and a role model.”
And while he’s now a freshman at Largo High — and retired from the world of competitive spelling — Shah is still dedicated to giving back and helping other students achieve their goals.
“Dev plans to remain an active part (of Morgan Fitzgerald) by ensuring they continue the school-based spelling bee, and he’ll be there to mentor future spelling bee winners,” Banerjee said, adding Shah “has a keen sense of citizenship and truly values being part of the Largo community.”
As he humbly accepted the award, Shah thanked his mother, father, teachers and older brother for always supporting him, stating, “without them, the Spelling Bee (win) would never have happened.”
While the winners posed for photos, Robinson spoke about the chamber recognizing the council and highlighting the future leaders in the community.
“It’s really cool to see kids being recognized for the work they’re doing in the community,” Robinson said. “Not that they’re doing it for that reason. But it’s nice to know all their hard work is not going unnoticed.”