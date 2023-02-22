LARGO — When Megan Lauser took over as organizer of the Largo Car Show last year, the rec department official promised to make it “bigger and better” as she nursed the event back to pre-pandemic form.
On Feb. 19, the sixth installment of the show attracted huge crowds, and an eclectic collection of more than 200 classic and contemporary vehicles, to Largo Central Park, as the event easily exceeded Lauser’s expectations.
“It’s a lot bigger,” she said during a break from running around the show grounds, which were expanded to include an overflow lot for additional entrants as well as more than 40 food and merchandise vendors.
“We had to shut it down because we couldn’t fit any more cars in here.”
The show featured several rows of classic hot rods and modern supercars, with customized Jeeps and even motorcycles filling the jam-packed parking lot, as groups of men, women, children, and pets leisurely strolled among the autos on a warm and sunny Sunday morning.
Lauser, who comes from a family of car buffs, said she was “shocked, happy, and really excited” to see the impressive turnout which she estimated to be twice as big as last year, the first year she ran the show.
“I’m very, very happy,” she said, adding she was “nervous about having it on a Sunday, but we needed the additional parking that is available today.”
While she admitted the impressive turnout did lead to some inconveniences, including long lines at the port-o-lets, Lauser said she’s already rethinking her strategy for next year.
“I’m thinking about how we can make it bigger and better,” Lauser said, noting everything from adding a shuttle service for patrons parking at Largo Middle School to moving it to a new venue will be considered.
As the Largo Car Show continues to grow, at least one entrant said the event is always well-run.
“Largo puts out a great product every year, but this year it’s phenomenal,” local Realtor Scott Ferguson said as he stood near his shining 1962 Cadillac Coupe de Ville. “The staff is on the ball, everything is well organized, and they were here early setting up and checking everyone in. It’s just a very well-run event.”
When told about the praise, Lauser began tearing up.
“That means so much to me, because we just want this to be a great event for everyone,” she said.