Play Express recreation trailer returns
LARGO — The city of Largo’s mobile trailer, Play Express, in conjunction with sponsor Kiwanis Club Mid-Pinellas, will be available at several city parks through April.
The trailer is filled with games, sports equipment, puzzles, and more that is suitable for all ages, skill levels, and interests. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Play Express will be open at the select parks and days from 3-5 p.m. In the event of rain or high chance of rain, the Play Express will be cancelled.
The schedule includes:
Bonner Park — Feb. 16, 23.
Taylor Park, Shelter 2 — Feb. 21, 28.
Taylor Park, Shelter 2 — March 7, 21, 28.
Bonner Park — March 9, 23, 30.
Taylor Park, Shelter 2 — April 4, 11, 18, 25.
Datsko Park — April 6, 13, 20, 27.
Commission marks Black History Month
LARGO — Largo City Commissioners celebrated Black History Month at the Feb. 6 meeting.
They also accepted a sponsorship from the Kiwanis Club.
Community Engagement Administrator Julianne Perez introduced this year's honoree, Hillary Van Dyke, who accepted the proclamation. Van Dyke is vice president of the Green Book of Tampa Bay.
Green Book of Tampa Bay is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to “increase Black economic vitality in Tampa Bay by connecting Black businesses and the broader community through a digital business directory, business development resources, and cultural experiences.”
The commission also accepted a $10,000 sponsorship check from the Kiwanis Club of Mid-Pinellas to support Largo Play Express. The Kiwanis Club has agreed to partner with the city to sponsor the Play Express mobile recreation unit through a three-year memorandum of understanding.
The funds will be used for supplies and equipment with a focus on sensory-friendly and educational equipment for children with autism, visual, hearing, or physical impairment.
Play Express is a mobile recreation trailer filled with games, sports equipment, puzzles, and more suitable.
Lace up for Shamrock'n Run 5k, Walk
LARGO — Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with food, fun, friends, and live entertainment at the Annual Shamrock'n Run 5k and 1.5-mile walk Saturday, March 11, 4 p.m., with the starting line on Second Street SW near Bayhead Action Park. Children 7 and under can participate in the Clover Kids Fun Run starting at 4:45 p.m.
Participants will get a post-race meal and refreshments, award ceremony and live entertainment. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the general public, non-racers are welcome!
Preregistration for the 5K is $25 through March 3 and $30 day of the race. Preregistration for the 1.5-Mile Walk is $20 through March 3 and $25 day of the race. The Clover Kids Fun Run is $10.
For more information, visit PlayLargo.com/Shamrock, or register online at RunSignUp.com.
Library to present Aime Cesaire
LARGO — Gallery 120 at Largo Public Library will present “Aimé Césaire: Poetry, Surrealism and Négritude,” throughout the months of February and March.
The exhibition explores the rich world of the surrealist poet and politician from the French Caribbean island of Martinique.
Featuring selections from his poems, the traveling exhibition focuses on Césaire’s history, his role in the founding of the anti-colonial Négritude movement and his affiliation with Surrealism. The exhibition demonstrates how Surrealism empowered Aimé Césaire to find his poetic voice and political vision for his battle against colonialism, helping him found Negritude and in turn influencing generations of blacks seeking identity, dignity and access to their shared roots in the African diaspora.
This is a free exhibition and open to the public.
