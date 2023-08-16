Meet Largo's city manager candidates Aug. 22

LARGO — The Largo City Commission has identified four candidates to be considered for Largo’s next City Manager, and “feedback from community members is a valuable part of this comprehensive interview process,” officials said.
The city will host a Community Meet & Greet that is open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Central Park Performing Arts Center.
Candidates will provide a brief introduction and will be available to meet community members. A printed or digital candidate overview will be provided to those that attend.
Community Outreach Team Members will be available to speak with community members about their overall experience interacting with the candidates and their resumes.
Light refreshments will be served.
The candidates include John Curp, former interim city manager in Cincinnati, Ohio; Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, former city manager in Duncanville, Texas; Micah Maxwell, chief innovation officer in Clearwater; and David Strahl, deputy county manager in Jefferson County, Alabama.
Final City Commission interviews of the candidates will be hosted at a noon public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in the Community Room at Largo City Hall. City Commission deliberations following final interviews will be aired on Largo.com/LiveTV and live on Facebook.com/CityofLargo at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.