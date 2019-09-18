LARGO — The city recently modified its traffic-calming policy to address citizen requests for speed limit reductions from 30 mph to 25 mph on residential roadways.
Thus far, applications for speed-limit reductions have been received for the following four locations:
• Cambridge Drive (west of Highland Avenue)
• Dart Avenue/East Overbrook Drive area
• Ridge Road Southwest (between Eighth Avenue Southwest and West Bay Drive)
• Sixth Avenue Northwest (West of Clearwater-Largo Road)
All four requests are in the petition stage of the process. A vote of yes will need to be obtained from at least 60% of the property owners for an ordinance to be presented to the City Commission.
Cut-through traffic and speeding concerns also have prompted residents to complete applications requesting traffic-calming measures for the following five locations:
• Chesterfield Drive and Cambridge Drive (west of Highland Avenue)
• Valentine Trail
• Sixth Avenue Southwest (West of Clearwater-Largo Road)
• Vancouver Drive/Edmonton Drive area
• 137th Street North
Traffic studies will be conducted to determine if the roadways meet the criteria for measures, such as speed tables.
Also, a follow-up traffic study is being performed for the neighborhood roadways south of Mehlenbacher Avenue and west of Clearwater-Largo Road, where speed tables were installed at various locations this past year.