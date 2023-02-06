LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first renaissance festival in 20 years.
The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
“We did the (ticket) presale in segments, so we have an idea how many people will attend each one,” DK Farms owner David “DK” Koning said. “I would love to say I was blown away by the sales, but for a first-year event it’s about what I expected.”
A trip around the 3-acre farm’s grounds revealed scenes straight out of medieval times.
Specialty food, including turkey legs, and merchandise vendors lined the outer permitter, while the center area was populated by medieval games, dancing, costumed performers, and animals of all kinds.
“It’s a great event to share with the general public,” said Heather “Duchess Maisie” Harris, a Tampa-based member of the Society for Creative Anachronism reenactment group. “We’re a worldwide organization and we do 50 to 60 festivals a year, so it’s nice to have another one here in the greater Tampa Bay area.”
That was the consensus among festivalgoers and vendors — most were happy a new version of the popular Bay Area Renaissance Festival at Largo Central Park was back, if in a different form. That festival is now held in Dade City in Pasco County.
“This is great because of the Largo location and the connection to the old festival,” local performer Tabitha Pearce said. “Typically, we travel pretty far to participate in these. So, to have one in our backyard again is very cool.”
On the other hand, Elise Frobes, owner of ELL Creations, said traveling to festivals is part of the fun.
“I love this!” the Orlando resident said as she sold custom jewelry with her two young daughters. “We have such a great time at the festivals, and for a first-year event I think this one is great. I always like to walk around and get a feel for the vibe, and from what I’ve seen so far this is going to be a good one. I’ll definitely be back next year.”
Koning acknowledged he heard some complaints about a lack of activities but said he was pleased most attendees said they were happy the festival is here, and he’s confident he can improve on it.
“I heard some people ask, ‘Where is this and where is that?’ But the main part is people are open to this new festival and I’m glad about that,” he said, adding he would “use the other events I hold during the year to improve the venue and the format until we get this one to where it needs to be.”
For Gulfport’s Pat Hulsebosch, she said she was thrilled to have another renaissance festival in Largo.
“I used to be a member of SCA, and I did some fighting, so I’m revisiting old times,” she said while watching the action in the center ring, adding the inaugural fair “was a little light” on activities but “for the first time, it was nice (and) it just feels good to have it back.”