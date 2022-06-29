Around Largo: Mayor Brown visits Washington for summit on sea level rise

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Largo Mayor Woody Brown was among two dozen mayors and other local leaders who recently attended a summit on flooding and sea level rise in Washington, D.C., to explore and share solutions to flooding and sea-level rise and build relationships with members of Congress and their staff.
As residents in the Tampa Bay area face stronger storms and more frequent flooding, the summit gave the mayor the opportunity to collaborate with other leaders facing similar challenges.
Sponsored by the American Flood Coalition, the three days of roundtable discussions and policy-focused meetings included talks by White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu and high-level officials from the EPA, FEMA, and NOAA. Brown also met with members of his Congressional delegation.
Additionally, Florida Chief Resilience Officer Wes Brooks, joined by AFC’s state directors, discussed building state-level resilience. Other topics covered in the summit include federal funding and resources, policy, communications, and resilience planning.
Strachan graduates Marquette
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – John Strachan of Largo has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Strachan earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Religious Studies.
Strachan was one of 2,855 students to graduate from Marquette in May.
The university celebrated its 141st Commencement with a series of events
Vacation Bible School
LARGO – Suncoast Community Church will conduct “Spark Studios,” a vacation Bible school, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, July 11-15.
Children will hear enjoy music and drama, have craft time, and play games. The school is free for children ages 2 through advancing seventh graders.
To register, email suncoastchurchoffice@gmail.com or call 727-595-1739.
The church is located at 12855 110th Ave., Largo.
Ballow graduates from Clarkson
POTSDAM, NY – James Michael Ballow of Largo received a master of science degree in computer science from Clarkson University in May.
