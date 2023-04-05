Net-zero home breaks ground
LARGO — When officials with the city of Largo and a nonprofit housing group broke ground for a single affordable home March 23, they did more than toss a little symbolic soil. The event also marked changes in the city’s thinking about properties that could not meet city codes.
The property at 528 First Ave. N.E. was vacant and dilapidated when the city bought it in 2017 in an anti-blight campaign. However, local land use codes did not allow a house to be built back because the property was smaller than the required minimum lot size. As rent and home purchase prices rocketed during the pandemic, city staff presented a hardship relief case to the Largo Planning Board for approval to build a home back on this lot.
The case was approved, and the city sought to donate the land to an affordable housing developer. Tampa Bay Community Development Corp., also known as Suncoast Housing Connections, was selected after submitting a proposal that included incorporating multiple energy and water saving components and hurricane hardening features as well as accessibility features.
In 2021, the property was brought to the City’s 2021 Affordable Housing Advisory Committee as an example of a non-conforming lot. The committee recommended the City Commission amend codes to allow a housing unit to be placed back on non-conforming residential lots. In 2023, that change became a reality.
Habit Burger Grill opens drive-thru
LARGO — The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based restaurant company known for its Charburgers grilled over an open flame, opened their newest drive-thru restaurant at 4855 East Bay Drive on April 5.
The Largo restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and drive-thru; curbside pick-up and delivery are available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Other ordering options include indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.
The restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Drive-Thru hours are Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.