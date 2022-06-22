Largo voters will likely get vote on fate of proposed sports complex

LARGO — A developer’s proposal to transform the 87.9-acre piece of city-owned property east of the Largo Public Library into a sports tourism destination is still in play.
City commissioners on June 21 voted 6-1 to give the residents a say on whether the city should be allowed to sell the vacant property west of the Central Park Nature Preserve that was once home to the Bay Area Renaissance Festival and later a landfill. Vice Mayor Michael Smith voted no.
Commissioners will vote a second and final time July 19 on whether the referendum should be placed on the November ballot in the general election. The move is necessary because the city charter requires referendum approval of the sale or lease of any city property that exceeds 1½ acres.
Porter Development LLC of Clearwater is seeking to construct a sports complex that would include a 170,000-square-foot active recreation center, another 60,000 square feet of indoor pickleball courts, outdoor pickleball courts, and a 10-acre public lagoon concept.
“I feel passionately that Pinellas County needs a complex of this size and scope,” developer Les Porter said.
A large portion of the northern portion of the property would also be retained as green space that would be available for recreational uses, he said.
The complex would be managed by Sports Facilities Companies, a Clearwater firm that operates recreation and event venues around the country.
The center would also include eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, a climbing course, family arcade, and an open floor space that would allow it to host youth sports programming.
The result could lead to a $370 million economic impact over 20 years, according to an economic analysis.
Neighbors not happy
Commissioners didn’t have to wait until November to learn how some neighbors will be voting. Many residents of the nearby Lincolnshire Estates mobile home park and New Haven Condominium Association said the money and amenities will not be worth the potential downsides, including excessive traffic, noise, and health concerns regarding the remediation of the landfill.
Jill Shafer of New Haven Condos said the city already has many recreational facilities and this one will be busy and not be compatible with the surrounding neighborhoods.
“Imagine traffic backups, parking nightmares, increased danger on Donegan Road and Eighth Avenue, Seminole Boulevard, Central Park Drive, East Bay Drive, and all the people will cut through whatever areas they can to get into and out of the complex,” she said.
She wasn’t alone in expressing her concerns about the project. She has also started a change.org petition seeking to halt the complex that now has 281 signatures.
Their concerns echoed those made last year when some residents of the same communities protested a proposed apartment complex at Eighth Avenue and Donegan Road. The commission ultimately heeded those concerns and rejected the development, which is now slated to become a pair of industrial warehouses.
This time, however, some residents showed support for the proposal.
Lucas Leatherman, a resident of almost 40 years, said this should go to voters and allow the discussion to continue.
“Wow, do I wish something like this was around when I was a kid here,” he said.
Porter has also set up a public Facebook group with 825 members that features many positive comments about the proposal.
Not a done deal
City leaders reminded residents that even if the referendum passes, it doesn’t mean the sports complex will come to fruition.
“If it is approved at referendum by the voters, there’s many, many additional steps this project would go through,” City Manager Henry Schubert said. “It would go through site plan approval, multiple approvals by both city staff and the City Commission.”
He added that a development agreement would be likely and since the city owns the property it has much more control on terms that it can dictate.
Commissioners said they sympathized with the neighbors’ concerns, but they wanted to hear from the rest of the city’s residents.
“OK, these folks don’t like it, but there’s 84,000 … other people in this city and I can’t deny them an opportunity to have their say,” Commissioner Eric Gerard said. “They have to have their say.”
Commissioner John Carroll added that this property is city-owned, so all taxpayers should have their voice heard.
“It’s important to remember that this particular parcel belongs to the city and, therefore, it belongs to all the residents,” he said.
A fluid plan
Brian Aungst, a land-use attorney representing Porter Development, said Porter and his team have already been meeting with neighbors and working to address their concerns. A website dedicated to the proposal can be found at www.largoreferendum.com.
One day before the commission’s vote, Porter met with members of the Central Park Performing Arts Center Foundation board, both virtually and in person at the facility. The developer made the private presentation at the request of board chair Danny Lehan and other board members to update them on the changes to the proposal and receive their feedback.
During the hourlong session, Porter listened to concerns and answered questions from Lehan, board members Sue Osborne and Steven Halstead and others, including discussing his decision to eliminate the Central Park Drive access point.
“There were a lot of concerns about that access point, and we tried to move it, but it didn’t work, so I decided it didn’t make sense to have it because it was just creating more issues,” Porter said during the presentation, adding the connection between the library and sports complex would be only for pedestrians and cyclists.
Lehan said he is looking forward to the complex coming to fruition.
“It sounds like an exciting and interesting project,” said Lehan, owner of several Village Inn restaurants in the area. “I think it could be very transformative for the city of Largo. It’s very exciting.”
The plans, Aungst said, have also been redesigned by moving parking to the middle of the property.
And contrary to many residents’ claims, he said the project would actually improve nearby property values and alleviate health concerns when they clean up the former landfill.
The developer is also conducting a wildlife preservation study, tree inventory and submitted a detailed traffic analysis to the city.
With limited access and mainly two-lane roads in the vicinity, commissioners said traffic was their main concern.
Robert Pergolizzi of Gulf Coast Consulting who conducted the detailed traffic study said the “roadways and intersections would continue to operate at acceptable levels of service meeting the city of Largo standards.”
The main access point would be the traffic signal at Highland Avenue and East Bay Drive. A second access would be from Highland Avenue to the south of the complex and a third would be at the 90-degree bend at Eighth Avenue and Donegan Road, where he recommended a three-way intersection with a three-way stop.
“It would be a major safety improvement,” he said.
Mayor Woody Brown said he’s been looking to improve the property for many years. Therefore, even if the referendum fails or the project falls through, he told residents his goal is to activate the vacant site, which is only being used by the Largo Flying Club.
“I’ve always had my eye on doing something more than what’s there on this parcel,” he said. “I think it’s certainly worth seeing if the voters of Largo think this is a good idea or not and then we’ll go from there.”