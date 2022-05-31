LARGO — A decorated U.S. Army veteran recalls as a child watching the movie "Midway" with his stepfather.
"These movies were Hollywood movies, but they were telling the story of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Largo Police Officer Robert Farias, the keynote speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony May 30 at Largo Central Park.
They were movies that told the story of those who "honored this country by laying themselves down on the battlefield so we can be here to today and live as free as we do," Farias said.
As he continued to grow and watch other movies about war, Memorial Day really took an "impactful feeling in his heart and soul" on a trip to Hawaii.
"Going and seeing Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona was a must-do while I was over there. As we took the shuttle over to the memorial, I remember standing over looking and seeing the USS Arizona, Farias said
He recalled facing the marble memorial with "all the names etched in black. That's when it truly hit me. As a young man, I caught myself in an emotional state of awe. I found myself breaking down and I was humbled. I was standing over history. I was standing over those who sacrificed everything to defend this country so I can stand there and I can enjoy what I was enjoying every single day," he said.
From that day on, Memorial Day stood for more than just a weekend barbecue and a family gathering for Farias.
"So the pull to serve was stronger until I finally enlisted and served my country," he said. "I now proudly serve the citizens of Largo on a daily basis. I'm fortunate and blessed that I'm still standing," said Farias, who is married and has three children.
"Today is a day to remember those who did not make it. Those who raised a hand and swore that oath to serve and protect this nation," said Farias, who enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17.
A wreath presentation, a Memorial Day poem, the singing of "American the Beautiful" and other activities were held at the morning event, which drew a small crowd to the park.