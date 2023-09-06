LARGO — Here's a first for downtown Largo — rooftop dining.
That is, if all goes according to plans.
As part of a proposed three-story mixed-use development in the preliminary stages of the city's review process, a rooftop restaurant is proposed for The Station at 280 W. Bay Drive.
Plans call for The Station to have 8,000 square feet of retail space, 10,000 square feet for office areas, 2,300 square feet for restaurants and parking spaces.
At a neighborhood information meeting Aug. 9, city officials, Grace Johnson of Heron Properties, the applicant, and her representatives discussed the proposed development.
Johnson, who lives in Belleair Beach, said her office is in downtown Largo. She and others involved in the project spent a significant amount of time evaluating the needs of the community and what could be the highest and best use of the property, she said at the meeting.
“Yes, we are very excited about this project,” Johnson said in response to a recent email. “We are actively working on preparing our development order submittal. We have made great progress and we plan to break ground during the second half of next year. We have received very positive feedback from the public so far.”
At the Aug. 9 meeting, questions were asked about what tenants the developers had in mind to operate the rooftop, but that is yet to be determined. Nothing had been approved by city officials on the proposed three-story development when the community meeting was held.
As far as the next steps in the project, Taylor Hauge, principal planner for Largo, said in an email that the applicant is required to submit a final site plan package that addresses written comments provided by the city's development review committee.
The committee consists of city internal divisions as well as external divisions, such as county agencies, that provide their individual standards and restrictions based on the site plan proposals presented at meetings.
Through other steps in the process, if all the reviewers' comments are addressed, the project will receive final approval and will be issued a development order. Then the applicant will be able to meet with the city building department and begin applying for permits.
Due to the insufficient area for on-site parking, a parking study has been submitted to city officials. The use of public parking spaces as well as agreements for parking spaces with other property owners are envisioned.
The approximately 0.47-acre property has one parcel and is in the West Bay Drive Community Redevelopment District Mixed Use Corridor Character District, which was established to encourage new investments through higher downtown.
Among the concerns expressed at the meeting was traffic, with one attendee saying that vehicles are bumper to bumper on West Bay Drive at certain times of the day. She asked what the city is doing to alleviate some of those concerns.
She was told that downtown West Bay Drive plan strives to accommodate people on foot and bicycles. Multimodal transportation is also being addressed.
Also discussed was that the city's community development department is working closely with Forward Pinellas, the county's planning agency, on a U.S. Alt. 19. corridor study, from Clearwater to St. Petersburg, and evaluating it for mass transit.
The developers said they would be glad for people to ride bicycles to the project. The property was formerly the site of the West Coast Garage, which had occupied the space since 1935 until it was demolished a few months ago.