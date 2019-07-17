Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Trotter Road Grand Reopening Block Party
LARGO — The city of Largo is partnering with St. Patrick Catholic School for a Trotter Road Grand Reopening Block Party on Saturday, July 20, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature entertainment, free food and more.
St. Patrick Catholic School is located at 1501 Trotter Road in Largo.
For more information, call Patty Ruppel at 727-455-1976 or email pruppel@stpatrickcatholic.org.
ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will be hosting its free ShredFest on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no-cost, recycle used cooking oil and pick up free, recycled mulch.
To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming sustainability events, visit LargoRecycles.com or call 727-587-6760.
Kayak Club
LARGO — The Kayak Club will meet Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to noon at Bonner Park, 14444 143rd St. N.
Attendees will take part in a kayaking adventure and exploration of this beautiful habitat. Cost is $20 for Largo Recreation members and $40 for nonmembers. Cost includes kayak, safety equipment and instruction. Participants must register by July 16.
To register, visit PlayLargo.com. For information, call 727-518-3131.
Vacation Bible School
LARGO — Time Lab Vacation Bible School will be offered Monday through Friday, July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Suncoast Community Church, 12855 110th Ave., Largo.
Time Lab is for kids age 2 (out of diapers) through seventh grade. It will feature songs, Bible lessons, crafts, games and dramas. There is no charge.
To register, email suncoastchurchoffice@gmail.com or call 727-595-1739.
Family Fun Fishing
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will partner with First Home Bank to sponsor the Family Fun Fishing event set for Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave.
Prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, smallest fish caught and most fish caught as well as first, second and third largest fish caught. The event is free. Poles and bait will be provided for children age 14 and younger. Kids also may bring their own gear.
Donations are welcomed and used to help offset the cost of bait. For information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Highland Recreation Complex
Highland Recreation Complex is at 400 Highland Ave. Visit HighlandRecreation.com or call 727-518-3016.
Family 5K & Pool Party
LARGO — The Family Fun Run Series will continue with a Family 5K & Pool Party on Saturday, July 27, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Highland Recreation Complex.
Each runner will receive a T-shirt and snacks after the race, plus admission to the Highland Family Aquatics Center. The route includes a flat, looped course on the concrete and shell path around the Highland property.
The cost is $10 per person or $20 per family.
Kids battle night
LARGO — Bring a soft dart gun for a fun night of battle games Monday, July 29, 6:30 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex.
Children (ages 6-16) will burn some energy while playing fun games and challenges. Eye protection is required.
Preregistration is encouraged. Cost is $7 for members and $14 for nonmembers.
Southwest Recreation Complex
Southwest Recreation Complex, which includes an aquatic complex, is at 13120 Vonn Road. Call 727-518-3125 for recreation or 727-518-3126 for the pool. Visit PlayLargo.com or LargoPools.com.
Flick N Float
LARGO — Bring your favorite float or chair to Southwest Pool on July 12 for a Friday night family movie at 6:30 p.m.
Vendors will be on site with snacks for sale. Movies will begin at 7 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza Music Series
LARGO — The Largo Palooza Music Series will continue with a performance by Christian McCormick and Ben Cortez on Friday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Community Center.
Activities, which include food trucks, cash bar and after party, begin at 5 p.m.
The cost is $15.
Upcoming performances include a Beach Party featuring Craig Singleton on July 26 and a performance by contemporary/pop crossover vocal group Divonicci on Aug. 16.
Arts and Crafts Bazaar
LARGO — The Community Center will host an Arts and Crafts Bazaar featuring more than 50 local crafters and artists on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All items for sale are original, handmade items or prints of original work.
The event is free and open to the public.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.