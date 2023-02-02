LARGO — After more than 42 years of service to the community, Henry Schubert, Largo’s city manager, has announced his retirement as of June 30. Schubert started with the city in 1980 in the Planning Department and has served in multiple roles, including Acting Fire Chief, City Clerk, and in the city’s budget office.
“When you have worked for an organization and community as long as I have, it no longer is just a job,” Schubert said in a press release announcing the move. “You develop an emotional attachment to what you do.”
Before serving as city manager in 2016, Henry served as assistant city manager. Under his leadership, the city invested in community landmarks such as Largo Central Park, the Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo Public Library, Largo Community Center, and Highland Recreation Complex.
As a result of these accomplishments, Henry was awarded the Florida City and County Management Association Excellence in Leadership Award in 2008.
Since becoming city manager, Schubert has effectively led the organization through a multi-year transition toward becoming a High-Performance Organization. He has empowered the Largo staff to serve the community with superior services through this model. As a result of his commitment to HPO, the City of Largo has been named a National Top Workplace in 2021 and 2022.
“On behalf of the City Commission, I would like to congratulate our City Manager, Henry Schubert, on his forthcoming retirement and extend gratitude for his more than 42 years of consecutive service to the City of Largo,” said Mayor Woody Brown. “During Mr. Schubert’s impressive tenure with the city, he has witnessed significant transformation and growth in Largo and has directly made our community a better place to live, work, and play.
“I couldn't be happier with the amazing progress Largo has seen in the seven years since Mr. Schubert took the role of City Manager. His administrative leadership has inspired and empowered our team members at all levels. I am thankful for Mr. Schubert’s commitment to our city. He will be leaving Largo in excellent shape with exciting developments on the horizon. I wish him the best in this next chapter of his life.”
Schubert’s legacy also includes the vision for an active and interconnected downtown, sparked by the design and construction of Horizon West Bay, Largo’s mixed-use City Hall project set to open in late 2024. Henry will leave behind a lasting culture of integrity, passion, creativity, and collaboration. Henry and his wife Dorothy look forward to spending more time traveling and enjoying fine wine and dining.
“I wish to thank the City Commission, our residents, and all the members of Team Largo for the opportunity to serve as your city manager,” Schubert said. “I appreciate everyone’s support and commitment to our vision of building the community of choice in Tampa Bay.”
In February, city administration will begin the search for an executive recruitment firm to conduct a nationwide search to identify the most qualified candidates for Schubert’s successor. The successful candidate will be selected by the mayor and city commission. Largo.com is available for the community to learn more about the process and city manager candidates.