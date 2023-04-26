LARGO — Horizon West Bay, the city’s mixed-use $80.8 million municipal complex under construction, is getting more expensive.
But the added cost comes with an added environmental benefit to downtown, city officials say.
On April 18, city commissioners agreed to add just over $2 million to the city’s contract with Biltmore Construction Co. for the construction of a reclaimed water main extension with the Horizon project.
The change order increases the construction contract to just over $72 million for the project, which will include two five-story buildings that include a municipal services facility with 85,000 square feet of office space, a 300-space parking garage and about 18,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floors that could house up to 10 businesses. It also will feature a public plaza, indoor and outdoor event spaces, and several sustainability features such as a large solar array that will provide about 15% of the energy usage.
The remainder of the cost for the project includes land acquisition, design fees, furniture and move-in costs.
The reclaimed water main extension will stretch almost a half-mile from Howard Drive near the Pinellas Trail to Horizon, which is on the 400 block on the north side West Bay Drive.
According to Nick Hadsell, the city’s building construction manager, the extension will provide a cooling source for the Horizon project that reduces annual grid energy demand by 25-30%.
It will also provide a reclaimed water connection for the planned mixed-use development on the 500-600 block of West Bay Drive and provide connections for potential future residential projects in the neighborhood north of First Avenue Northwest.
Construction is expected to begin in late spring and will be completed in early 2024.
It is being funded by Wastewater Connection Impact Fee fund reserves.
The entire Horizon project is expected to be completed in late 2024. As of April 19, work continues on underground utilities, concrete elevator shafts and parking garage precast concrete beams and panels.
Road closures for the duration of the project include Fourth Street Northwest, between West Bay to First Avenue Northwest; Fifth Street Northwest, between West Bay to First Ave Northwest; and First Avenue Northwest, between Fourth Street to Fifth Street.