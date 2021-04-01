LARGO — A new plan to transform the long-vacant 500 and 600 blocks of West Bay Drive into a new apartment complex is slowly taking shape.
City leaders patiently waited four years for the previous $48 million project slated for that site to come to fruition, only to see it fizzle out after its groundbreaking. The time around, City Attorney Alan Zimmet told commissioners on March 16 that they are being a bit more cautious, recommending project milestones for each point of the development process.
Karisa Rojas-Norton, the city of Largo’s economic development coordinator, also informed city commissioners that local developer Gary Tave, who owns the two blocks, is in the final stages of solidifying a joint venture partnership with Property Markets Group.
In January, Jon Glickman of PMG said the goal was to build a complex with as many as 300 apartments above commercial space on the ground floor.
In Tave’s original development agreement with the city, he had until June 2019 to begin construction and until February 2021 to complete West Bay Lofts. If he didn’t meet the deadline, the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency retained the right to repurchase the 500 block, which it sold to Tave for $200,000 in 2015.
In January, commissioners approved an extension until May 11 for Tave and PMG to finalize its partnership and begin taking steps to proceed.
In light of that deadline, Rojas-Norton said the commission is expected to vote on a new repurchase agreement May 4.
But that new agreement will include several provisions in an effort to keep the project on track so that, unlike the previous project, it will be completed in about four years.
The amendments to the agreement include time frames that must be reached for a development agreement and development order.
From those points, the new entity, which Zimmet said is currently called 500 and 600 West Bay Drive LLC, must obtain the first building permit and commence construction within 60 days from the development order.
After that, the group “must agree to fully develop the property within 24 months from the date of the issuance of the first building permit,” Rojas-Norton said.
Since the LLC being formed is an out-of-state corporation, another safeguard put in place aims to keep the city informed about who is leading the project.
“If there are changes to their development team, they must notify the city in writing, so the city can evaluate and discuss proposed changes to ensure consistency with the agreement,” she said.