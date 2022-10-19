LARGO — Largo Recreation’s Adaptive Family Night event is back at the Southwest Recreation Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5:30-7 p.m.
People of all abilities can enjoy an inclusive evening of fun and socializing while exploring a variety of activities including dance, sports, projects, crafts, and more. Meet and greet new people and discover resources with Disability Achievement Center. This month will include a Halloween-themed craft.
One caretaker is free per paid admission of $5 per person.
Other upcoming event dates include Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
For more information on Adaptive Family Night, call 727-518-3125. The Southwest Recreation Complex is located at 13120 Vonn Road in Largo.