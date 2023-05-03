LARGO — Hundreds of comics and gaming fans of all ages, many clad in colorful costumes, braved intermittent showers to attend Largo’s fourth annual Playcon Gaming Convention at the Highland Recreation Complex.
Erika Lafontaine, Largo’s youth program planner, said the April 29 event dates back six years, though it skipped two years due to the pandemic. After a solid return in 2022, Lafontaine said she was pleased with this year’s turnout, particularly considering the dismal forecast.
“I’m very happy with it,” she said while surveying the two-story, indoor/outdoor convention floor, which featured a kaleidoscope of colorful characters, costumes, and toys, from Stormtroopers to Pikachu.
“We had the two-year break due to the pandemic, but great people come to this event and participate in this event, and they spread the word and help it grow and they help make this event great.”
Troy and Melissa Berisford, owners of New Port Richey-based Beachfront Arcade Cabinets, said Playcon attracted a bigger turnout than they anticipated.
“This is our first time here and I like it. It’s a great turnout,” Troy said from their second-floor spot as kids lined up to play their arcade games nearby. “There’s a lot more people here than I thought for such a small town.”
While the turnout might have surprised some first timers, Lafontaine had a simple explanation for why Playcon continues to grow while similar events in the area have either downsized or disappeared entirely.
“As a rec center, we’re here for the community and part of our job is to bring awareness to small business and organizations that might not get the same attention normally,” she said, noting she’s been planning Playcon since October. “Plus, it’s my mission to unite nerd culture everywhere and allow them to have a safe place for them to be their geeky selves.”
