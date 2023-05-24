Commission celebrates older Americans
LARGO — During the May 16 Largo City Commission meeting, the Commission celebrated Largo’s senior citizen community, as well as outstanding public works team members.
An “Older Americans Month” proclamation was read by Mayor Woody Brown. The city of Largo, like many communities in Florida, has a high percentage of its residents over the age of 55. In recent census data, more than 45% of Largo residents are in this age group with nearly 15% over the age of 75.
Six Public Works Solid Waste team members were recognized for their outstanding performance at the 2023 Equipment Road-E-O conducted by the Florida chapter of the Solid Waste Association of North America.
Jason Gray won first place Front-loader and “Top Gun” awards for Highest Overall Score for Truck Drivers.
Evangelos Chatziemmanouil took first place Mechanic and “Top Gun” awards for Top Gun Mechanic.
Chris Bennett, a first-time participant in the Road-E-O, won second place Side-loader.
Both first and second place winners at the state competition will represent the state of Florida and the city of Largo at the SWANA International Road-E-O in Denver, Colo., in October.
All Public Works team members were also recognized by the 63rd Annual National Public Works Week Proclamation.
Largo adds to alternative-fuel fleet
LARGO — City staff members showcased the city’s new Chevy Bolts prior to a recent City Commission meeting.
In 2018, Largo adopted a goal to power all municipal operations with at least 50 percent renewable energy by 2030 and 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.
With addition of the Chevy Bolts, Largo currently has 64 hybrid vehicles and seven electric vehicles, two of which are the first-ever fully electric motorcycles.
A level-three DC fast charging station is installed for city and public use next to the Central Park Performing Arts Center. On average, DC fast chargers can charge an electric vehicle up to 80% within an hour. All of the city’s public charging stations combined can service up to 13 vehicles at once.
Largo to host second Pride Splash Party
LARGO — The city of Largo will hold a Pride Splash Party on Friday, June 9, at the Highland Family Aquatic Center to celebrate Pride Month and come together for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. and features a live DJ, food, games, a clothing swap and contests.
Cost is $5 per person and wristbands will be sold at the door. All ages are welcome.
For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5017.
The Highland Family Aquatic Center is located at 400 Highland Ave NE.
Outdoor trails offer learning activities
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are being held around Pinellas County to open new trails that aim to bring early learning into local parks.
The Born Learning Trail is a series of outdoor activities that promote family engagement and exciting learning experiences. The trail is designed to boost language and literacy development through meaningful play, according to its creator, the Early Learning Coalition in Pinellas County in partnership with United Way Suncoast.
Born Learning also helps families discover new ways to teach their children in everyday moments, the coalition said in a press release.
Two ribbon-cuttings have already been held, at the Raymond H. Neri Community Park Loop and Campbell Park Recreation Center, both in St. Petersburg.
A ribbon cutting at Largo Central Park is scheduled for Thursday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.