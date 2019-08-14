Building a Bridge to the future of downtown Largo

Grand opening & open house

WHAT: Open house will showcase downtown Largo improvements, including grand opening of The Bridge Dance Complex.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21

WHERE: The Bridge Dance Complex, 100 First Ave. SW

DETAILS: The city is revitalizing downtown’s West Bay Drive corridor with new improvements in an effort to make the area more safe, walkable and attractive. Highlights include reconstructing the road and sidewalks, replacing the lighting, installing updated benches, bike racks and bus shelters, and constructing two midblock crossings. Construction is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019.

MORE INFO: Call engineer Barry Westmark at 727-587-6713 or email bwestmar@largo.com.