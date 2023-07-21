LARGO — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will host its 23rd annual Children’s Health and Safety Fair Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The fair will offer free backpacks and school supplies, books, school physicals (not sports related), and prepackaged groceries for families. Raffles and other giveaways will be conducted as long as supplies last.
Community providers such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Hope Villages (formerly RCS Food Bank) will also be available.
Visitors are encouraged to park at Largo High School. The church is at 455 Missouri Ave.